NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Arnold 'Tre' Tarpley

ARNOLD ‘TRE’ TARPLEY | Vanderbilt | DS | Height: 6006v | Weight: 204v | Hand: 0878v | Arm: 3258v | Wingspan: 7728v

Evaluation:

Wore No.10 at HUB Football (April/2021). Athletic long physical safety that could compete for a fourth or fifth NFL safety spot, would make an ideal OLB in the CFL with his length, foot quickness and coverage skills. In the zone coverage drill he showed very good instincts, COD and burst to close. Was smart to hold up a couple times to avoid contact, with pads he clearly would’ve timed it right to play through the man to the ball. Showed he knew practice speed vs game speed. Got his hands on a couple passes in man coverage. Was able to stick tight with tight ends and understood leverage to play with them over top in the redzone while he played with basketball-style reaction on the baseline countering their routes to cut off throwing lanes. Would make a solid addition to any NFL safety room with his size, length and reaction quickness. Has the starter traits for the CFL right away with his coverage skills and his football intelligence.

Background:

Majored in Communication Studies. Born June 18, 1996. Son of Darieth and Arnold Tarpley Jr. 2014: Among four true freshmen to see action in the Commodore defensive secondary during the 2014 season. Participated in 11 games, missing the season finale vs. Tennessee. Contributed at safety and nickel back, and saw action on special team coverage units. Contributed a team-high two forced fumbles during the year. Concluded with 14 solo tackles, 18 total tackles and a pair of tackles for loss. 2015: Participated in 12 games, and started seven games in defensive secondary. Earned six starts in the second half of season at nickel back, and started in eventual win over Middle Tennessee strong safety vs. Middle Tennessee. Established numerous season highs, including 36 total tackles, 24 solo tackles and five tackles for loss. 2016: 12 appearances, including starts in the last seven games, at safety in the Commodore secondary. Concluded the regular season with 29 solo tackles among 40 total stops, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. 2017: Appeared in 11 games. Concluded the season with 29 total tackles, 18 solo stops and three defensed passes. Career: 21 starts in 47 appearances, accumulating 85 solo stops, 123 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Played in The Spring League in 2020.