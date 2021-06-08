NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Bene Benwikere

BENWIKERE, BENE | School: San Jose State | Position: CB | Height: 5110v | Weight: 197v | Hand: 0938v | Arm: 3128v | Wing: 7338v | Age: 29

Evaluation:

Wore No.25 at HUB Football CAMP on 5/23/21. Showcased his ability to play inside/outside and safety during workout… excels in man coverage; has smart sense in zone and understands angles. Demonstrated fluid footwork/backpedal, excellent change of direction and adequate hips. Possesses natural instincts; true nose for the football… always shows up around the ball. Has a high sense of awareness on the field and maturity off the field. Was never the fastest defensive back coming out of school but what he lacks in speed, he makes up for with experience and anticipation. Not afraid to mix it up. At this stage of his career, might be best-suited as a freelance safety who roams the secondary and slides into nickelback role in situational packages when needed. No doubt he can still play, versatility could make him valuable add to contending team in need of depth in the secondary.

Background:

Currently working out five times per week in Las Vegas; has placed major emphasis on speed/explosion/coverage while he trains to stay ready. Worked through some personal issues in 2018. Has since re-focused mentally; now has his life restored and in order. Has recently gotten into real estate. A CalHi Sports first-team all-state and All-CIF selection for Serra High of Gardena, California (Coach Scott Altenberg). Three-sport letterwinner played basketball and was a sprinter and jumper in track and field. Played eight-man football as a freshman at View Park High in Los Angeles. A sociology major. Enjoys bowling. A cousin of former San Jose State All-WAC and current Cleveland Browns cornerback Christopher Owens. The native of Fontana, California was born on September 3, 1991.