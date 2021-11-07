NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Brandon Marshall

BRANDON MARSHALL | LB | HT: | WT: | ARM: | HAND: | WING: | Agent: | DOB:

Wore No.127 at HUB Football CAMP (9/20/21). Veteran and Super Bowl winning linebacker who showcased his leadership on the field, helping younger players like an extension of the coaching staff. Improved communication was noticeable when Marshall was on the field for defensive scrimmages. His instincts and eye discipline remain great as there is nothing he has not seen. Quick diagnosing skills allow him to blow up plays and beat blockers to spots. Marshall was around the ball all of the time. A very good tackler, he is reliable when meeting ball carriers in the hole. Marshall can offer valuable depth and leadership at middle linebacker to an NFL team and contribute on special teams.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, Marshall attended Cimarron-Memorial High School, where he played football and was also a member of the track & field team. In football, he was named a first-team All-Sunset Conference as a linebacker and tight end. Marshall was named second-team all-state as a linebacker and was also a two-time all-league on offensive and defense. For his career, on defense, he recorded 68 tackles, 13 sacks, 57 quarterback hurries, four fumble recoveries and one interception. On offense, Marshall recorded 10 touchdowns, while recording 691 yards as a running back and 95 receiving yards as a tight end. In 2016, Cimarron-Memorial High School retired Marshall's high school jersey on May 13. Marshall attended the University of Nevada, where he majored in criminal justice. He redshirted as a freshman in 2007, and played in every game in 2008, starting six. For the season, he recorded 33 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks, one interception, and two pass break-ups. In 2009, he started every game at outside linebacker, ranked third on the team with 61 tackles and fourth with 9.5 tackles-for-loss. In 2010, Marshall started all 13 games. For the season, he finished sixth on the team with 63 tackles. He also recorded eight tackles-for-loss, one sack and two interceptions. He was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft, out of the University of Nevada, Reno. After being cut by the Jaguars, the Denver Broncos signed Marshall to their practice squad in 2013. On December 24, 2013, Marshall was promoted to the 53-man active roster after the Broncos placed Von Miller on injured reserve. Throughout training camp, Marshall competed to be a starting outside linebacker against Steven Johnson, Lamin Barrow, Corey Nelson and Shaquil Barrett. Head coach John Fox named Marshall the starting weakside linebacker to start the regular season after Danny Trevathan sustained a fractured tibia during their first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. After starting in 2015 and impressing, the Denver Broncos signed Marshall to a four-year, $32 million contract extension with $20 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $10 million on June 14, 2016. In 2017, Marshall started all 16 games, recording a team-leading 106 combined tackles, a career-high three sacks, four passes defended and a forced fumble. In 2018, Marshall played in 11 games with seven starts, recording 42 combined tackles. On February 15, 2019, the Broncos declined the option on Marshall's contract, making him a free agent at the start of the new league year. On March 28, 2019, Marshall signed a one-year contract with the Oakland Raiders. He was released during the final roster cuts on August 30, 2019. On October 29, 2019, the Raiders re-signed Marshall, but he was released six days later.

