NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Chase Fourcade

CHASE FOURCADE | School: Nicholls State | Position: QB | Height: 5110v | Weight: 187v | Hand: 0958v | Arm: 3000v | Wingspan: 7200v | Forty: 4.58 | Broad: 9-0 | Shuttle: 4.39 | L-drill: 7.12 | Age: 23 | Agent: Carlos Hornbrook

Evaluation:

Wore No.23 at HUB Football (April/2021). A dual-threat quarterback who owns a quick release and strong enough arm to make all the throws. Thrives in short-to-intermediate passing game; confident in his ability to squeeze the ball into tight windows… also showed pretty touch and nice timing on deep patterns. Demonstrates fundamentally sound footwork; smooth/fluid three, five and seven-step drop back…. Strong mechanics; upper body and lower body are in sync. Can throw in stride while on the move; will dip his arm angle to make the completion… seems to have a better feel rolling out and connecting to his right side. Can bide time in the pocket due to his mobility… short memory; doesn’t let poor throws affect him. Undersized but owns strong/compact build… Coaches praise his mental and physical toughness; natural born leader type. Nicholls State won back-to-back Southland Championships during his tenure. has worked with quarterback coach Steve Fairchild; currently playing for Columbus of indoor league, as of May/2021. Developmental quarterback who needs to work on his consistency and accuracy when throwing on the run to his left. Could be a player who sticks in CFL and eventually competes for a starting job north of the border.

Background:

Uncle John was New Orleans high legend and later Saints quarterback; father Keith also played for the Saints. Born December 17, 1997. Son of Keith and Jill Fourcade. Has an older brother, Taylor. His father, Keith, and uncle, John Fourcade, both played at Ole Miss and with the New Orleans Saints. Majored in business administration. Three-year starter for the Raiders at Archbishop Rummel High School. His class went 46-6 and claimed two Division I state titles. Received Class 5A All-State and New Orleans All-Metro honorable mention as a senior. Started all 11 games at quarterback as a true freshman. Threw for the fourth most passing yards in a single season in program history (2,482). Completed 201 of 365 attempts (55.1 percent), averaging 225.6 yards per game. Threw 18 touchdowns and rushed for another nine. Started 11 of 12 games played as a sophomore, missing one start with an injury. Finished with 2,316 yards passing, which ranks eighth on the program's single-season list. Started all 13 games at quarterback his junior season. Became first Colonel in team history to earn Southland Conference Player of the Year and first quarterback since 2002 (Josh Son) to be named All-Southland First Team. Accounted for 3,589 yards of offense with 34 touchdowns. Started all 14 games at quarterback as a senior. Finished with 2,979 yards passing, averaging 212.8 yards per game. Threw 17 touchdown passes and had at least one in 11 of 14 games.