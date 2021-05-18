NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Christian Sam

CHRISTIAN SAM | School: Arizona State | Position: LB | Height: 6011v | Weight: 242v | Hand: 1000v | Arm: 3228v | Wingspan: 7718v | Age: 24 | Agent: Sean Kiernan

Evaluation:

Wore No.43 at HUB Football (April/2021). Athletic LB that showed that when he is healthy, he could be a quality next level LB. Showed good athletic ability in the coverage drills to COD and stick with tight ends and running backs. Was able to showcase his AA in zone drop drill to gain depth quickly and identify field markers to know where to settle. Had a good day covering man to man and was often making pass break-ups or tight to the RB that the QB had nowhere to through the ball. Was strong and physical with tight ends in coverage that they couldn’t push him off at the top of the route. Understood leverage and knew how to position himself between the QB and receiver to create tight windows or close them down quickly. See AA, initial quickness and hand use to contribute as a pass rusher as well. See him as a potential third or fourth MLB at the NFL level that if he stays healthy could move into a quality backup/core four teams type player for someone. At the CFL Level he would be an instant starter at either MIK or WIL and a strong potential for an ALL STAR if he was able to play an entire season, a better player then Diggs for Edmonton.

Background:

Sam attended Allen High School in Allen, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas, where he played opposite of high school quarterback sensation Kyler Murray and led Allen to state championships in 2012 and 2013. He committed to play football for the Arizona State Sun Devils in August 2013, choosing the Sun Devils over schools such as Oklahoma, Baylor and Texas Tech among others. As a true freshman in 2014, Sam played in all 13 of Arizona State's games, tallying 16 tackles, one interception, one sack, and one pass deflection. In 2015, as a sophomore, Sam became a full-time starter and once again appeared in all 13 games, posting 97 tackles (6.5 for loss), one interception, three sacks, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. Sam suffered a season-ending foot injury in Arizona State's first game of the 2016 season. He elected to take a medical redshirt. As a redshirt junior in 2017, Sam played in 12 games and led the Sun Devils with 127 tackles. He also tallied one interception, 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble. After the season, he declared for the 2018 NFL Draft. The New England Patriots selected Sam in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. On September 1, 2018, Sam was placed on the team's injured reserve. He was released during final roster cuts on August 30, 2019. Sam then spent time with the Dolphins, 49ers, and Lions in 2019.