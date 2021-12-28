NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Cory Murphy

CORY MURPHY | Delaware State | QB | HT: 6010v | WT: 221v | ARM: 3068v | HAND: 1000v | WING: 7448v | Agent: | Age: 30

Evaluation:

Wore No. 77 At HUB Football CAMP (10/20/21). Slightly undersized quarterback who displays average arm strength and velocity when driving the football. Natural and easy weight transfer allows him to be accurate in rhythm after hitting the depth of his drop. Crosses his feet and has a slight wind up elongating his release. Was careful early on but showed increased trust and rapport with his receivers, allowing him to throw them open and connect on timing routes. Murphy can leave air under his deep ball and let receivers run underneath it. Accuracy to his right was better than left with his worst throws being underthrown deep passes. Murphy is an experienced arena quarterback who can help a team out immediately.

Background:

The IFL player for the Tucson Sugar Skulls also played in 2016 and 20187 with two different IFL teams. He then switched to the CIF where he signed with the Sioux City Bandits and the Wichita Force. He graduated from Delaware State.

