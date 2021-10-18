NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Damonte Coxie

DAMONTE COXIE | Memphis | WR | HT: 6027v | WT: 201v | HAND: 0918v | ARM: 3348v | WING: 7968v | Agent: Joby Branion | Age: 24

Evaluation:

Wore No.23 at HUB Football CAMP (9/28/21). The tall, athletic playmaker demonstrated great speed and quickness while running routes at HUB. In addition, he was able to create separation and showed steady, reliable hands. A consistent hands-catcher, Coxie owns elite ball skills with his ability to twist and contort his body, in order to make plays on the ball at the last second. He utilizes his frame to his advantage, making great use of his long arms and natural hands, while making the spectacular one-handed catches that few receivers can navigate. While not a speedster, he does a great job of running after the catch, getting north and south quickly with the ball in his hands. Coxie needs to improve his route tree, as he was asked to run a very simplified system at Memphis. He also needs to be better against zone coverage, as his instincts and overall play deteriorate in these situations. Overall, his length, large catch radius, dependable hands and athleticism would seem to make him a size mismatch inside the red zone. Coxie could be inserted into situational roles initially, as he continues to polish his route running and mature his overall game, there are plenty of NFL-caliber traits to work with here.

Background:

An undrafted free agent from the 2021 NFL Draft Class. Had a workout with the Green Bay Packers in August. Son of Monte Weathers and the late Donald Coxie. Finished Memphis career with 185 receptions for 2,948 receiving yards (15.9) and 20 touchdowns in 43 games played. Helped Tigers to their first outright AAC Championship and Goodyear Cotton Bowl appearance. Played his senior season of high school at East St. John under head coach Alden Foster; played his previous seasons at Tara High School. Also a standout athlete in track and field at ESJ; 247Sports also ranked him the No. 5 recruit in Louisiana.

