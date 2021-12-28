NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Darius Allen

DARIUS ALLEN | CSU Pueblo | DE | HT: 6016v | WT: 243v | ARM: 3378v | HAND: 1000v | WING: 8200v | Agent: | Age:

Evaluation:

Wore No. 35 at HUB Football Camp (10/20/21). Defensive end with below average height and weight but great length. A very coachable player, Allen’s improvement rep by rep was recognizable. Utilizing his length, he displays good hand placement and footwork to move laterally at extension against wide zone blocking. His push pull rip move is violent and allows him to shed blockers quickly. Allen attacks with a clear rush plan in which he uses his length to his advantage, converting speed to power or long arming tackles. His get off is average and he has some lower body stiffness, preventing him from turning the corner consistently. Below average foot speed and step frequency was apparent in drills. Allen possesses desirable traits to be a power rushing three technique if he can bulk up significantly. His length, leverage and power would be maximized on the interior.

Background:

At CSU Pueblo he led the Nation in sacks the year after winning a national title. He won the Cliff Harris Award for best Small School Defender. Allen signed a contract with the Ravens and played for both the BC Lions and Edmonton Elks.

