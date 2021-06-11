NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Dayo Idowu

IDOWU, ADEDAYO | School: North Dakota | Position: LB | Height: 6005v | Weight: 220v | Hand: 0948v | Arm: 3248v | Wing: 7438v | Age: 28

Evaluation:

Wore No.45 at HUB Football on 5/23/21. A versatile defender with experience playing at all three levels (defensive end/linebacker/safety). Gives great effort, flashes high motor/quick get-off and good reactions. Adapted well to coaching as a defensive line participant, also ran through some linebacker drills… showed adequate strength. Was a bit stiff in the hips/limited lateral movement… average footwork/COD. Needs to do a better job of preventing opponents to get into his chest at the LOS in man coverage and avoid the push-off separation they are creating off it. Can sometimes overreact/anticipate and be caught out of place. Appeared to be outmatched versus bigger/stronger tight ends in coverage but his ability to drop back, or rush the quarterback and willingness to play in the box, makes him a jack-of-all-trades with the ability to play special teams. Would benefit from playing in the CFL or developmental league such as XFL/TSL/FCF/CIF, in order to receive additional seasoning.

Background:

Team captain in college, vocal leader, competitive mindset, student of the game. Currently training in Minneapolis, alongside the likes of Billy Turner and other NFL vets… has worked on improving physicality, explosiveness and spatial awareness; vision training. Son of two Nigerian immigrants; hard-worker. Originally from St. Paul, MN. Strong passion for the game, willing to play at any level. Majored in Chemical Engineering. Team captain and two-way starter as a quarterback and safety for head coach Mike Pendino in high school.