NFL Free Agent HUB Report: De'Quan Hampton

DE’QUAN HAMPTON | School: USC | Position: TE | Height: 6036 | Weight: 249 | Hand: 1018 | Arm: 3348 | Hand: 1018 | Wingspan: 8048 | Age: 27

Evaluation:

Wore No.34 at HUB Football (April/2021). A sure-handed receiving TE that showed good route running skills and large catch radius to extend outside his frame to secure passes. Showed good initial burst off the LOS through the entire workout. Was definitely in shape, saw him compete each rep during the combine and wasn’t winded once. Had good bend and reaction to balls thrown outside his frame, behind him, low, or ones he had to climb the ladder to go pluck. He had natural eyes to track the ball. Showed good burst out of breaks to separate from one-on-one coverage. He has natural hands catcher traits reaching to secure the catch in front of him not at his body. Right arm ball carrier that didn’t like using his left arm. Good concentration to secure ball in contested catch situations. The top TE prospect at the workout in my opinion, with his natural hands, adjust ability, catch radius and he would fit any NFL offensive scheme, would make a big target in the CFL in the slot.

Background:

Spending much of 2020 playing for the XFL’s Los Angeles Wild Cats, Hampton recorded six receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown while being listed as a wide receiver for the Wildcats. Prior to the XFL being shut down, he was performing well. In two seasons (2015-16) at USC, he played in 25 games and caught 22 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. While at USC, he played behind receivers such as Juju Smith-Schuster, Deontay Burnett, Steven Mitchell, and Darreus Rodgers. Hampton suffered a quad injury at USC’s pro day and thus couldn’t perform for scouts in attendance. Hampton got picked up by the Detroit Lions shortly thereafter and was released following training camp. Taking the summer to get healthy, he would eventually land with the New Orleans Saints. While he did survive the initial roster cut, he was eventually released prior to the regular season. Hampton attended Dominguez High School in Compton, California. He went on to attend Long Beach City College, where in 2014 he was named a Prep Star JUCO All-American and All-Southern California Football Association National Division Central League second team. He recorded 64 receptions for 839 yards and 7 touchdowns his sophomore year. As a freshman, he had 50 receptions for 854 yards and 12 TDs.