    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Domineke McNeill

    HUB report for running back Domineke McNeill
    Author:
    D_McNeill 3

    DOMINEKE MCNEILL | Wingate | RB | HT: 5077v | WT: 196v | ARM: 0900v | HAND: 3178v | WING: 7458v | Agent: Butch Williams | Age: 23

    Evaluation: 

    Wore No.26 at HUB Football CAMP (9/28/21). Shifty back with good agility and ability to cut on a dime. A fluid mover, McNeill possesses great speed and acceleration allowing him to separate in space. His burst off the line is excellent and gives him the upper hand when matched up with linebackers. While he played primarily running back at Wingate, he was also lined up as a slot receiver, taking advantage of his athleticism and separation ability. At times he moves too quickly for his own good which can hurt his vision and patience. McNeill displays physical tools coveted by NFL teams with his best role going forward being that of a scat back. If he can improve his hands and pass protection, he could be a contributor on third downs in the NFL. McNeill has everything required to be a dynamic playmaker in the CFL.

    Background: 

    Son of John and Leslie McNeill. His cousin (Eric Maynor) played for five teams in the NBA. At Wingate – All-SAC in 2019 with 994 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns; in 2018 rushed 152 times for 753 yards and three touchdowns; in 2017 ran the ball eight times for seven yards; posted 290 total yards on 44 carries in 2016. A three-sport athlete at Northern Durham HS under; team captain—named MVP four consecutive years. Compiled 1300 rushing yards his senior year; also participated in basketball and track and field. 

    The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

    Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

    Pro Football Free Agent Database

    Click here to view

    Click here to purchase

    Read More

    2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

    Click here to view

    Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

    Scouting Reports

    Click here to view

    Fantasy Football Rankings

    Click here to view

    Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

    Devy Rankings

    Click here to view

    D_McNeill 2
    Scouting Reports

    NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Domineke McNeill

    1 minute ago
    Ja'Marr Chase
    NFL

    NFL: Rookies That Shined In Week 7

    5 hours ago
    Allen Robinson
    Fantasy Football

    Fantasy Football: Keep, Trade, Drop Week 7 2021 NFL Season

    9 hours ago
    dawand jones
    NFL Draft

    Hot Take Tuesday: Dawand Jones is the best Right Tackle in the draft and a 1st Round Talent

    9 hours ago
    matt corral
    Mocks

    Mock Draft Monday: First Round Picks with Scouting Reports

    Oct 25, 2021
    Ja'Marr Chase
    Dynasty

    Fantasy Football: Dynasty Recap Week 7 2021 NFL Season

    Oct 25, 2021
    DJ UIAGALELEI
    Devy

    Fantasy Football: Devy Recap Week 8 2021 College Football Season

    Oct 25, 2021
    Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens
    NFL

    Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens: Gambling Preview and Pick (Sun Oct. 24)

    Oct 23, 2021
    Cooper Kupp (2)
    Fantasy Football

    Fantasy Football: Rankings Update Week 7 2021 NFL Season

    Oct 23, 2021