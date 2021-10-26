NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Domineke McNeill

DOMINEKE MCNEILL | Wingate | RB | HT: 5077v | WT: 196v | ARM: 0900v | HAND: 3178v | WING: 7458v | Agent: Butch Williams | Age: 23

Wore No.26 at HUB Football CAMP (9/28/21). Shifty back with good agility and ability to cut on a dime. A fluid mover, McNeill possesses great speed and acceleration allowing him to separate in space. His burst off the line is excellent and gives him the upper hand when matched up with linebackers. While he played primarily running back at Wingate, he was also lined up as a slot receiver, taking advantage of his athleticism and separation ability. At times he moves too quickly for his own good which can hurt his vision and patience. McNeill displays physical tools coveted by NFL teams with his best role going forward being that of a scat back. If he can improve his hands and pass protection, he could be a contributor on third downs in the NFL. McNeill has everything required to be a dynamic playmaker in the CFL.

Son of John and Leslie McNeill. His cousin (Eric Maynor) played for five teams in the NBA. At Wingate – All-SAC in 2019 with 994 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns; in 2018 rushed 152 times for 753 yards and three touchdowns; in 2017 ran the ball eight times for seven yards; posted 290 total yards on 44 carries in 2016. A three-sport athlete at Northern Durham HS under; team captain—named MVP four consecutive years. Compiled 1300 rushing yards his senior year; also participated in basketball and track and field.

