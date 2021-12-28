Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Elijah Belle

HUB report from the CAMP for defensive back Elijah Belle
Author:

ELIJAH BELLE | Utica College | DB | HT: 6002v | WT: 190v | ARM: 3178v | HAND: 1028v | WING: 7758v | Agent: | Age: 24

Evaluation:

Wore No. 4 at HUB Football CAMP (10/20/21). Average sized safety with below average weight and a very skinny lower half. Belle is very versatile, aligning primarily at free safety but showing familiarity at nickel and even outside cornerback. He is patient in off coverage, staying square and breaking to contest catches underneath. In man coverage, he is savvy, pulling receivers subtly. Belle plays through the catch point, knocking balls out late. A ball hawk from any spot he lined up at, Belle got his hands on the football in a number of different drills, displaying a knack for taking advantage of offensive mistakes. Below average acceleration prevents him from sticking with speedsters on the perimeter. His skinny nature puts strength, physicality and tackling in question. If he can answer those questions, Belle can be a versatile defensive back at the CFL level who will come up with turnovers.

Background:

 At Utica College he is the all time leader in pass breakups in a season, pass break ups in a game and interception return yards. He also holds the record for Interceptions return yards in a season and interceptions returned for a touchdown. He worked out for the CFL.

Elijah Belle

