NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Frederick Mauigoa

FREDERICK MAUIGOA | School: Washington State | Position: C | Height: 6031 | Weight: 312 | Hand: 1000 | Arm: 3268 | Wingspan: 7868

Evaluation:

Wore #57 at HUB Football (April/2021). What stands out immediately about Mauigoa is his great flexibility, lateral agility and quickness… he possesses technically sound mechanics, to go along with sound footwork and body control. Presents a nice wide base, plays with a bit of a chip on his shoulder… very soft-spoken but almost like a light switch when he steps onto the field, as he plays with an intensity in the trenches. While he moves very well laterally, he could struggle at times with straight-line burst… has thick, powerful thighs; continued hip flexibility would be beneficial… power has appeared to improve but still needs to boost his upper body strength; has packed on eight pounds since coming out in 2020. Has all the tools to work with and develop into valuable backup, with the long-term potential to serve as capable fill-in starter. Best football is still ahead of him.

Background:

American Samoa. Son of Fa’alialia and Telesia. Has played for Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals; also participated in TSL (May/2021). Never had a pro day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Started the final 39 consecutive games at center during collegiate career. Comes from a football family; has played since the seventh grade; has two younger brothers who also play for Washington State. Noted hard worker; currently employed at Ace Hardware; trains and lifts before work and then does cross-fit following work. Rated three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and Scout.com in high school. 2016: Appeared in four games, making collegiate debut against Idaho. Appeared against Minnesota in the Holiday Bowl. 2017: Started all 13 games at center. First career start was season-opener against Montana State. 2018: Named All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention. Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List (top collegiate center) and Polynesian College Player of the Year Watch List. Started all 13 games at center. Earned “Bone Award” given to WSU’s Offensive Lineman of the Week. 2019: Named to Polynesian College Player of the Year Watch List, Rimington Trophy Watch List and Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. Started all 13 games at center. Rated the 2nd-best screen-blocking center in the Pac-12 Conference. Rated Pac-12’s 3rd-best overall center grade in win over Colorado Earned WSU BONE AWARD. Selected to play in the Hawaii Tiki Hula Bowl, East-West Shrine Game and NFLPA Bowl.