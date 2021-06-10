NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Gregory Matthews

MATTHEWS, GREGORY | School: Miles College | Position: LB | Height: 5095v | Weight: 222v | Hand: 0968v | Arm: 3268v | Wing: 7828v | Age: 24

Evaluation:

Wore No.47 at HUB Football CAMP on 5/23/21. Squatty/stocky player who wins with explosiveness and get-off; shows flashes of speed and burst… flies to the football. Has been used in an array of ways, playing defensive line, lining up as a pass-rusher, moving to linebacker and dropping back in coverage. Possesses the versatility and athleticism to be utilized on all four special teams units. Demonstrated nice stop and start/pivot ability; overall footwork has room for improvement. Had trouble keeping his footing at various times throughout the workout… cleat issue? Did struggle with bigger and stronger receivers. A workout warrior who plays much bigger than his size, Matthews would have to attempt to earn a spot as a middle linebacker at the NFL; his size and strength would be concerns. Getting more reps in a developmental league would be beneficial for his career moving forward… he could also project as an in the box safety at the CFL level. Very coachable and willing to learn/play wherever required.

Background:

Arrived to college tipping the scales at 300-plus pounds! Played in a 3-4 base defensive scheme; eventually shed the weight and did play some linebacker towards the ladder part of his collegiate career. Lives outside of Atlanta; hometown is Stockbridge, Georgia… has three sisters. Attended Woodland High School; played football, baseball and wrestling.