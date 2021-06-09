NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Hakeem Bailey

BAILEY, HAKEEM | School: West Virginia | Position: CB | Height: 5117v | Weight: 186v | Hand: 0918v | Arm: 3128v | Wing: 7400v | Age: 24 | Agent: Cameron Weiss

Evaluation:

A versatile cornerback with experience playing inside/outside and safety. Possesses excellent change of direction and astute awareness. Demonstrated strong press/man coverage with ability to jam… stick and move; nice job getting head turned around and keeping body position between ball and defender. Footwork and hips are adequate. Wiry-framed; thin lower body. Very competitive; seemed to really step it up a notch during one-on-one drills. Very physical… skilled defender who can mix it up enough without getting flagged, walks a fine line. Smart, reactive and tough. Would be viewed as a No.4 or No.5 cornerback who could also provide depth at safety. In good condition; weighed in six pounds lighter since last check-in… adding the five pounds back in muscle would serve him well. Falls on the fringe and is certainly on the NFL-level to be able to come in and compete for a roster spot.

Background:

Signed as a UFA to Kansas City Chiefs and went through rookie mini-camp. Played is first two seasons during college in 3-3-5 cover three base scheme; switched to 4-2-5 scheme during his final two seasons, where he primarily played slot. Played for coach Tommy Macon at Pebblebrook High. Graduated in August 2019 with his bachelor's degree in multidisciplinary studies. Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll. Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll. Played in 35 career games at cornerback, including 21 starts. Played one year of JUCO in 2016 at Iowa Western College. One of three children.