NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Isiah Brown

ISIAH BROWN | School: Florida International | Position: DC | Height: 6004v | Weight: 178v | Hand: 0868v | Arm: 3218v | Wingspan: 7700v

Evaluation:

Wore No.2 at HUB Football (April/2021). Long player with good foot quickness, football instincts, man coverage skills in one on ones. Showed very good jam at LOS during one-on-ones. Was a bit rusty with his use of feet and hands together, needs a little work to clean up the technique. When the coaches gave him tips his next rep was clean. Took good angles in trail technique to keep leverage and make QB throw over him. He created tight windows for the QB to throw into all day. Saw good foot quickness to COD and burst in the zone coverage drill that showed he could recognize route combinations and burst to make up ground and break up passes. See a player here that could compete at the NFL level in a training camp for a fourth corner roster spot/core four teamer or a CFL starting at the boundary corner position due to his length and burst to close.

Background:

Named a 2015 All-Hillsborough County Honorable Mention honoree. Produced 59 total tackles (39 solo) with two interceptions and 10 pass breakups for Tampa Bay Tech in 2015, playing for Head Coach Jayson Roberts. Helped the Titans advance to the Florida Class 7A semifinals with a 7-5 record. Had 127 return yards with his two interceptions and scored eight points (a touchdown and safety) for the Titans during his senior year. Recorded 362 all-purpose yards, including 235 on kick returns. Notched two interceptions during his junior year with 33 total tackles and one fumble recovery. 2016 (Freshman): Appeared in 11 games for the Panthers at cornerback, starting in seven. Recorded 20 total tackles (15 solo). Led the team with seven pass breakups and three interceptions. 2017 (Sophomore): Appeared in 5 games for the Panthers at cornerback, starting twice. Recorded six total tackles. Tallied five pass breakups. Suffered season-ending injury midway through the season. 2018 (Junior): Appeared in 12 games, with two starts. Snagged two interceptions, five pass breakups, one fumble recovery, and one tackle-for-loss. His five pass breakups were third-most on the team in 2018. Totaled 28.5 tackles on the year, including 25 solo and seven assisted. 2019 (Senior): Appeared in 12 games, making 12 starts. Earned 44 tackles on the year, ranking seventh overall on the team and fifth among defensive backs. Finished the year with seven pass breakups, which ranked second on the team. Collected 2.5 tackles for loss.