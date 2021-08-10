NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Isiah Hennie

ISIAH HENNIE | School: Sacramento State | Position: Wide Receiver | Height: 5071 | Weight: 171 | Hand: 0900 | Arm: 2828 | Wingspan: 6700 | Age: 25 | Agent: Justin Schulman

Evaluation:

Wore No.4 at HUB Football CAMP (July/2021). A dynamic playmaker capable of blowing past any defender and also an impressive return man, in both the punt and kick return game, in addition to playing all special teams units. Possesses nice burst, excellent cutting ability, while maintaining body control. Plucks the ball out of the air, pure hands-catcher who also utilizes his upper body ‘shimmy’ in helping him get off the line of scrimmage. Considered undersized by NFL standards, he compensates for his lack of size by juking opposing defenders with his body movements and gyrations. He drew high praise from his coaching staff at Sacramento State for his leadership, competitiveness and energy; he brings the juice. Has been timed in the mid-4.4-range, with 35” vertical jump and an impressive 14 bench reps of 225 at his pro day workout. He may not be viewed as an ‘every down’ player but when anytime this young man touches the ball, good things tend to happen, as he maximizes his touches. Any team in search of a dangerous returner who can provide wide receiver depth should consider this speed-burner.

Background:

Hails from tough upbringing; his family — his mother, brother and two sisters — was evicted from multiple homes and slept on family friends’ couches, which in turn, meant he had to attend 12 to 13 different schools growing up. Overcame maturity issues early on in his collegiate career and has a solid understanding of what it takes to be a professional. Was named honorable mention all-Big Sky for two straight years as a junior and senior, starring as a wide receiver and return specialist. He caught a pass in 31 of 32 games in his career.