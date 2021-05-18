NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Jake Smith

JAKE SMITH | School: SUNY-Cortland | Position: WO | Height: 6005v | Weight: 187v | Hand: 0868v | Arm: 3148v | Wingspan: 7400v | Age: 25 | Agent: John Perez

Evaluation:

Wore No.20 at HUB Football (April/2021). Average height and weight receiver with average arm and hand measurements. This little know WR was consistent in his fluidity when running routes, his burst to separate from defenders and his hands to secure all balls thrown his way. A competitive receiver that found ways to win both in the zone coverage drills and in the one-on-ones. Showed do initial burst off the LOS to separate from defenders that walked up to press him. Had good a quick release to defeat press at the LOS, using his foot quicks to get corner to reach and overextend so he could avoid punch and get by him. Showed good bend into his breaks and had a consistent burst out of the breaks to sit in a chair and explode out of it. Was a soft handed receiver that caught all the catchable balls thrown his way at the workout. Didn’t see the close-quarter quickness to say he would be an elusive after the catch runner. See him as a good fifth or sixth for any NFL team / solid core four team contributor and has instant starter qualities for the CFL with his speed, route running skills and sure hands.

Background:

Member of Dean’s List. 2014 (Fresh): Competed in nine games. Caught six passes for 83 yards and one TD. 2015 (Soph.): Started all 12 games. Caught 44 passes for 785 yards and nine TDs with a long of 77 yards. Rushed three times for five yards. Returned two kickoffs for 47 yards. 2016 (Jun.): Earned second team All-Empire 8 honors. Named to the D3football national “Team of the Week” once. Started all 11 games. Had 51 receptions for 840 yards and a team-high 10 TDs. Averaged a team-best 16.5 yards per reception. Returned three kickoffs for 49 yards. Also recorded three solo tackles on the season.