NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Jalan McClendon

JALAN MCCLENDON | School: Baylor/North Carolina State | Position: QB | Height: 6047v | Weight: 213v | Hand: 0978 | Arm: 3258 | Wingspan: 7818 | Age: 25 | Agent: Mike Celli

Evaluation:

Wore No.27 at HUB Football (April/2021). Tall strong-armed QB that showed plenty of arm talent, touch, and ball velocity at the workout. He showed average footwork when dropping and setting up. He had average balance in his lower body when in the pocket and on the move. He showed good release quickness with an average throwing motion. Showed good mobility tools to roll out and throw on the move. Had good velocity on all his passes, generated from his shoulder more than his lower body. Question his ball placement. Due to his lower body mechanics not being tight and on point his accuracy and ball placement were not consistent throughout the workout. Flashed the arm talent to drop the ball in the basket over the outside shoulder of the receivers. See him as a developmental style QB that need to work on his mechanics, consistency and ball placement to be a backup at the NFL level. For the CFL he has starter traits, would have to be a backup for a year or two to capture the nuances of the game and work on the gaps in his game.

Background:

Son of Tasha McClendon. Played quarterback for coach Jeff Caldwell at West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Rated four stars by 247 Sports and ESPN in high school. 2014 (NC State): Redshirted. 2015 (NC State): Played in seven games leading the Wolfpack to two scores against South Alabama. Completed 3-of-4 passes for 38 yards against the Jags. Completed 4-of-8 passes against Eastern Kentucky for 28 yards. 2016 (NC State): Saw action in 10 games and was the team’s fourth-leading rusher. Completed 16-of-30 passes for 176 yards and one touchdown. Rushed 35 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns. 2017: Played in three games as a junior. Completed 2-of-3 passes for 17 yards against Furman. Rushed six times for 67 yards in the game … also saw snaps against Louisville and North Carolina. 2018 (Baylor): Appeared in nine games on the season, making 1 start. In total at Baylor, Jalan completed 55-of-91 passes for 715 yards and 3 touchdowns and 3 INTs. He also had 34 rushing attempts for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns.