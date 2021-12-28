NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Jay Johnson

JAY JOHNSON | University of Oregon/De Anza Community College | WR

Evaluation:

Wore No. 86 at the HUB Football CAMP (DATE). Short but bulked up slot receiver with a strong upper half. Johnson possesses above average foot speed, which was apparent when he was going through drills. As a route runner, he is better through speed breaks than sharp cuts, as he is more fluid than sudden and can maintain his momentum. After the catch, he displays great vision and physicality which will translate to him breaking tackles of defensive backs. Johnson has room to grow as a route runner and releasing off the line, where he lacks refinement. His catching ability can be inconsistent. Johnson projects as a future contributor at the CFL where he can gain yardage on designed touches and after the catch on a short to intermediate route tree.

Background:

The Former University of Oregon and De Anza Community College attendee has had Spring League experience from 2019. He had two CFL workouts before playing in the Spring League again in El Paso.

