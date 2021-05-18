NFL Free Agent HUB Report: JoJo McIntosh

JOJO MCINTOSH | School: Washington | Position: DS | Height: 6006v | Weight: 206v | Hand: 0868v | Arm: 3238v | Wingspan: 7848v

Evaluation:

Wore No.7 at HUB Football (April/2021). Instinctive quick-twitch safety that excelled in the zone coverage drill. He knew how to use his length and burst to create tight windows for all the QBs at the workout. Passing windows closed quickly when he was on the roof patrolling. Took good angles to ball when it was up in the air. Showed the ability to cover tight ends, running backs and receivers tight in one on ones. Had good foot quickness, and fluid hips to stick tight to the offensive competition all day. No one was able to burst away from him or shake his coverage at the top of their routes. See him as a definite NFL camp invitee and possible third or fourth safety type player in the NFL. At the CFL level, he could start at all three spots (HB/ DS/ OLB) his versatility, AA, FBI and burst to close make him a very valuable sign at the CFL level.

Background:

High school; Earned first-team All-CIF Southern Section Western Division, Mission League all-defensive team and L.A. Daily News All-Area honors as a senior. Also earned third-team all-state (all division) from CalHiSports.com. 2014: Redshirted. 2015: Played in all 13 games. Earned honorable mention Academic All-Pac-12. Had 38 tackles, 1 INT, and 4 pass breakups. 2016: Played in, and started, 13 of 14 games at safety. Tied for third on the team with 67 tackles. 2.5 TFLs, 2 pass breakups, and 2 forced fumbles. 2017: Started all 13 games at safety. Earned second-team All-Pac-12. Had 50 tackles, 1 INT, 2 pass breakups, and 1 fumble recovery. 2018: Started all 14 games. Credited with 56 tackles, 2 pass breakups, and. 1 forced fumble. Career: 53 games played, 211 tackles, 2 INTs, 10 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery.