NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Justin Hardy

JUSTIN HARDY | School: East Carolina | Position: Wide Receiver | Height: 5112 | Weight: 187 | Hand: 1028 | Arm: 3318 | Wingspan: 7568 | Age: 29 | Agent: Christian Kranz || NFL Combine (2015): Forty: 4.56v (1.57) | BP: 11v | VJ: 36.5”v | BJ: 9-6v | SS: 4.21v | 3C: 6.63v

Evaluation:

Wore No.3 at HUB Football CAMP (July/2021). Impressed scouts in attendance and was immediately signed following his HUB workout by the Chicago Bears (7/27/21). Hardy proved to still own high-level acceleration/burst and change of direction. He was able to run at top speed and get in and out the top of his breaks so well, that he was able to create separation with ease. He also made a handful of plays in traffic, in addition to being a consistent hands-catcher. The veteran savvy of Hardy prevailed during one-on-ones and team drills, as he showed off his vertical game, including one play where he out-leaped two defenders in the back of the end zone, displaying outstanding body control, awareness and concentration to stay in bounds for the completion. While there was a little rust such as a dropped pass, which resulted in an interception (he followed that up with the most exciting play of the workout), overall Hardy stated a convincing case that he still play in the league. He appeared to be well-conditioned, has excellent hand-eye coordination, still has a genuine passion for the game and showed he can make good use of his extremely large mittens. His ability to play on the boundary and veteran leadership could provide a huge boost inside the locker room amongst the Bears young wide-out corps.

Background:

Enters 2021 with 95 career receptions for 946 yards and nine touchdowns. Selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Finished his collegiate career at East Carolina with the second-most receptions in NCAA history. Had team workouts with the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.