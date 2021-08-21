NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Justin Tuggle

JUSTIN TUGGLE | School: Kansas State/Boston College | Position: LB | Height: 6027 | Weight: 245 | Hand: 0918 | Arm: 3428 | Wingspan: 7668 | Age: 31 | Agent: Carter Chow || Pro Day (3/12/13-Kansas State): Forty: 4.86v (1.71) | BP: 18v | VJ: 30.5”v | BJ: 9-10v | SS: 4.20v | 3C: 6.94v

Evaluation:

Wore No.44 at HUB Football CAMP (July/2021). A heavier backer who carries the weight well, Tuggle has a well-proportioned frame and moves fluid enough for his size where he could potentially stay on the field for third downs; he was effective in coverage. His ability to disengage/shed blocks is exceptional due to his low-ready stance, awareness and long arms. Tuggle demonstrates quick reaction skills and while he doesn’t own elite speed, he closes fast and plays with a very high motor. In fact, his energy was infectious during his HUB workout. On film, he has shown to be a fundamentally sound open-field tackler. Tuggle possesses adequate hips and lateral speed to be depended upon as a reliable NFL backup. However, he opted to sign with Edmonton Elks for the 2021 season.

Background:

Played three seasons with Houston Texans; one year with Cleveland Browns and one season as a key member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and played for Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Began his career as a quarterback at Boston College (2008-09), transferred to Blinn (2020) where he was No.1 rated JUCO quarterback, before finishing at Kansas State (2011-12) and switching to linebacker. Strong bloodlines; Father Jesse Tuggle played 14 years in the NFL, brother Grady Jarrett currently plays for the Atlanta Falcons; Justin has two sons of his own.