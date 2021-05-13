Sports Illustrated home
NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Kai Higgins

HUB report from the CAMP for defensive end Kai Higgins
KAI HIGGINS | School: Purdue | Position: DE | Height: 6033v | Weight: 263v | Hand: 0948v | Arm: 3428v | Wingspan: 7978v | Age 22 | Forty: 5.05v (1.66v) | Bench: 21v | Vertical: 26”v | Broad: 9-1v | Shuttle: 4.50v | L-drill: 7.48v

Wore No.52 at HUB Football (April/2021). One of the more impressive players to pass through HUB… looked the part/played the part. Well built; muscular frame, fluid body movement and strong hand usage when combatting/gaining leverage. Plays with high motor, well-conditioned; possesses excellent quickness, nice bend; able to dip/get low on the outside. Shows above average hip flip; nice redirection of momentum when knocked off balance… seems to have natural instincts/smarts; well-thought responses during interview. Does tend to get too high at times… will need to continue to get stronger. Active hands, can get hands on batted balls/deflections. Played offensive tackle in high school, in addition to basketball and track… currently training six days per week in California and it shows. While body would suggest he owns prototype 4-3 defensive end build, skill-set is best suited as five-technique. However, some teams could view him as an inside/outside rotational piece in a hybrid scheme. With some seasoning on practice squad, could be ready to compete for bottom of roster spot.

Born June 20, 1998. Majoring in selling and sales management. Played one season as a defensive end at Chaffey College. Tallied 25 tackles, 14 solo, with three sacks in nine games. Appeared in 11 games as a reserve in 2017 at Purdue. In 2018 Higgins started all 13 games. Finished with 30 total tackles, including 22 solo stops, and a pair of interceptions. In 2019 he played in 12 games and recorded 18 tackles with one sack. 

