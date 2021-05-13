NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Kai Higgins

KAI HIGGINS | School: Purdue | Position: DE | Height: 6033v | Weight: 263v | Hand: 0948v | Arm: 3428v | Wingspan: 7978v | Age 22 | Forty: 5.05v (1.66v) | Bench: 21v | Vertical: 26”v | Broad: 9-1v | Shuttle: 4.50v | L-drill: 7.48v

Evaluation:

Wore No.52 at HUB Football (April/2021). One of the more impressive players to pass through HUB… looked the part/played the part. Well built; muscular frame, fluid body movement and strong hand usage when combatting/gaining leverage. Plays with high motor, well-conditioned; possesses excellent quickness, nice bend; able to dip/get low on the outside. Shows above average hip flip; nice redirection of momentum when knocked off balance… seems to have natural instincts/smarts; well-thought responses during interview. Does tend to get too high at times… will need to continue to get stronger. Active hands, can get hands on batted balls/deflections. Played offensive tackle in high school, in addition to basketball and track… currently training six days per week in California and it shows. While body would suggest he owns prototype 4-3 defensive end build, skill-set is best suited as five-technique. However, some teams could view him as an inside/outside rotational piece in a hybrid scheme. With some seasoning on practice squad, could be ready to compete for bottom of roster spot.

Background:

Born June 20, 1998. Majoring in selling and sales management. Played one season as a defensive end at Chaffey College. Tallied 25 tackles, 14 solo, with three sacks in nine games. Appeared in 11 games as a reserve in 2017 at Purdue. In 2018 Higgins started all 13 games. Finished with 30 total tackles, including 22 solo stops, and a pair of interceptions. In 2019 he played in 12 games and recorded 18 tackles with one sack.