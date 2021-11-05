NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Karl Schmitz

KARL SCHMITZ | Bermuda | Punter | Height: 6040 | Weight: 210 | Age: 35

Evaluation:

Wore No.93 at HUB Football CAMP (9/20/21). Schmitz is a big punter with a massive leg, leading to booming punts and ability to flip field position. Bringing NFL experience, his strong leg was in full display at the HUB Camp in Los Angeles, displaying great hangtime. The confident Schmitz was able to punt with good form and a clean operation all day. On top of the pure power, he showed that he could aim punts as well, pinning them inside the ten yard line and towards the sideline. A great character and punter, Schmitz can step in immediately and change the game at any level of football.

Background:

Schmitz moved to the United States at the age of 16 from Bermuda and immediately fell in love with the game. After giving up kicking at the age of 22, Mike Hollis convinced him to move to Jacksonville and train. He signed briefly with the Denver Broncos for five months in 2015; was later picked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was also worked out by the Carolina Panthers. He was discovered on YouTube kicking a 70-yard field goal.

