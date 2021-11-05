Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Karl Schmitz

    HUB report for punter Karl Schmitz
    Author:
    USATSI_8770715

    KARL SCHMITZ | Bermuda | Punter | Height: 6040 | Weight: 210 | Age: 35

    Evaluation: 

    Wore No.93 at HUB Football CAMP (9/20/21). Schmitz is a big punter with a massive leg, leading to booming punts and ability to flip field position. Bringing NFL experience, his strong leg was in full display at the HUB Camp in Los Angeles, displaying great hangtime. The confident Schmitz was able to punt with good form and a clean operation all day. On top of the pure power, he showed that he could aim punts as well, pinning them inside the ten yard line and towards the sideline. A great character and punter, Schmitz can step in immediately and change the game at any level of football.

    Background: 

    Schmitz moved to the United States at the age of 16 from Bermuda and immediately fell in love with the game. After giving up kicking at the age of 22, Mike Hollis convinced him to move to Jacksonville and train. He signed briefly with the Denver Broncos for five months in 2015; was later picked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was also worked out by the Carolina Panthers. He was discovered on YouTube kicking a 70-yard field goal.

    Read More

    The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

    Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

    Pro Football Free Agent Database

    Click here to view

    Click here to purchase

    2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

    Click here to view

    Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

    Scouting Reports

    Click here to view

    Fantasy Football Rankings

    Click here to view

    Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

    Devy Rankings

    Click here to view

    K_Schmitz 2
    Scouting Reports

    NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Karl Schmitz

    58 seconds ago
    auburn at texas a&m 2021
    News

    Betting: College Football - Week Ten Games Worth Gambling on

    1 hour ago
    reggie corbin
    News

    Five HUB Free Agents Worthy of Signing NFL Contracts

    21 hours ago
    melvin gordon
    Fantasy Football

    Fantasy Football: Weekly Fantasy Lineup Advice Start or Sit 2021 NFL Season

    22 hours ago
    shutterstock_1809754819
    CF1

    Esports: Conference One Week Five Recap Radiant Immortal/Division East

    Nov 3, 2021
    images.jfif
    CF1

    Esports: Conference One Week Five Recap Radiant Immortal/Division West

    Nov 3, 2021
    kenny pickett
    Devy

    Fantasy Football: Devy Rankings Update Week Nine 2021 College Football Season

    Nov 3, 2021
    Jaivon Heiligh
    NFL Draft

    NFL Draft: Three Prospects on the Rise

    Nov 3, 2021
    Dohnovan West
    NFL Draft

    NFL Draft: Scouting The Nation - An Offensive Lineman That Needs to Be Talked About More

    Nov 3, 2021