NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Kyle Buss

BUSS, KYLE | School: UConn | Height: 5096v | Weight: 177v | Hand: 0868v | Arm: 3048v | Wing: 7128v | Age: 25

Evaluation:

Wore No.2 at HUB Football CAMP on 5/23/21. Very quick in/out of his cuts… crafty route runner able to create separation in the short-to-intermediate parts of the field; understands angles. Best attribute is elusiveness in open field; YAC. Known to be a fast learner. Doesn’t have blazing speed; more of a strider… crafty route runner who understands how to create separation in the short-to-intermediate past of the field. Needs to get stronger; weighed in six pounds lighter than last seen one year ago. Added bulk will help him versus press coverage. Drops have been an issue at times. More quick than fast; lacks elite size/speed/strength. Has experience returning kicks and serving as gunner on punt unit, which would make him an extremely valuable commodity in the CFL, contributing on special teams and slotback role.

Background:

Was in mini-camp with Minnesota Vikings. Timed in the mid-4.5 range, with 38” vertical jump, 10-3 broad jump, 3.91 shuttle (laser) and 6.71 (laser) L-drill at BSN (February/2020). Began his collegiate career at Robert Morris (NEC ROY). Transferred to UConn after finding out that his mom was terminally ill. Led the Huskies in receiving as a senior. Currently training in Colorado six days a week; working on weights, routes and nutrition.