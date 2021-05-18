NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Kyle Sweet

KYLE SWEET | School: Washington State | Position: WR | Height: 5115v | Weight: 186v | Hand: 0868v | Arm: 3200v | Wingspan: 7528v | Age: 24

Evaluation:

Wore No.21 at HUB Football (April/2021). Average size receiver with polished route-running ability to set up DBs early in routes to get them leaning, as well as knew how to give them a little something at the top of the routes. Smart player that found holes in the zone coverage drills as well and had the speed to separate from defenders in one-on-ones. Shot his hands quick and last minute with confidence to secure passes. Natural soft hands catcher that was a sure hands catcher throughout the workout. Most of his catches were around the sidelines, so didn’t see elusiveness and close-quarter quickness to create in space. See him a return specialist and slot receiver at the NFL level for a creative offensive coordinator. In the CFL he would be a Ricky Collins Jr. type that could be a consistent 1000 receiver.

Background:

Played three varsity seasons at Santa Margarita Catholic HS, named to Cal-Hi Sports All-California Fourth Team. Earned MaxPreps California Division I All-State Second Team honors and All-CIF Southern Section PAC 5 Division First Team accolades. 2015: Played in 11 games, two in a starting role, at UCLA and against Colorado. Totaled 20 catches for 218 yards. 2016: Appeared in all 13 games. Caught 27 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Averaged team-best 13.2 yards-per-catch. Also punted 32 times for 1,244 yards with a long of 58, averaged 38.2 yards-per-punt. Put nine punts inside the 20 and had seven punts for 50+yards. 2017: Started all 13 games. Caught 58 passes for 533 yards and two touchdowns. Led team with 33 punts for 1,266 yards, averaged 38.4 yards-per-kick and had a long of 62. Recorded six punts of 50+ yards and put seven punts inside the 20. 2018: Appeared in all 13 games, 12 as starter at Y receiver. Made 33 receptions for 342 yards. Averaged 10.3 yards-per-catch. Averaged 7.2 yards-per-punt return with a long of 26. Served as game captain with Peyton Pelluer all 13 games. Career: Four-year letterwinner. Appeared in 50 games, 27 as a starter including final 25 games. Recorded 139 receptions for 1,454 yards and five touchdowns. Averaged 10.5 yards-per-catch. Served as the punter as a sophomore and junior and was the lead punt returner as a senior. Went undrafted in 2020. Signed to GFL but the league was cancelled due to COVID.