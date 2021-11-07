NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Lavon Hooks

LAVON HOOKS | Mississippi | DE | HT: 6031 | WT: 296 | HAND: 1038 | ARM: 3438 | WING: 8100 | Agent: David Glynn | Age: 29

Evaluation:

Wore No.143 at HUB Football CAMP (9/28/21). Hooks has very good length, allowing him to stack and shed blocks at the line of scrimmage. He is a well-coached hand fighter with quickness as well as violence to break free. His experience means he always rushes with a plan and takes what offensive lineman give him, especially rushing from the right side where he is most comfortable. Despite his size, he can bend the corner after winning the outside shoulder. Hooks converts speed to power with very good pad level and by making use of his length. With inside-out flexibility, Hooks can be a solid vet add for an NFL team, fitting in as a 3-4 defensive end in particular.

Background:

The Defensive end was a stand out for Ole Miss and eventually joined the Green Bay Packers in 2015. He then joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016 and was with them until 2019.

