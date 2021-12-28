Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Marcelias Sutton

HUB report from the CAMP for running back Marcelias Sutton
Author:

MARCELIAS SUTTON | Oklahoma | RB | HT: 5085v | WT: 212v | ARM: 3068v | HAND: 900Lv | WING: 7448v | Agent: | Age: 25

Evaluation: 

Wore No. 80 at HUB Football CAMP (10/20/21). Short running back with a thick core and lower body who is a return specialist. Sutton displays very good foot speed and agility as well as great burst in the open field. He has great hands, catching everything and adjusting to off target passes. Sutton can track the football while navigating the sideline and lay out for tough catches. His movement skills allow him to create separation against linebackers. In pass protection, he shows good technique from a strong base to absorb initial impacts and keep his feet moving to mirror. He can improve his punch. Sutton can compete for an NFL roster spot as a special teamer and return specialist who possesses a lot of abilities required to be a third down back. At the CFL level he can be an immediate player, fitting the spaced out nature of the league’s rules. 

Background: 

The Oklahoma product was a contributor on the offense and on special teams during his college career. He was the primary kick returner for Oklahoma. He transferred to Oklahoma after JUCO where he was ranked the 19th recruit by 247.

Marcelias Sutton

