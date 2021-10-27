NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Mark Michaud

MARK MICHAUD | Georgia Southern | WR | HT: 6025v | WT: 226v | HAND: 0968v | ARM: 3400v | WING: 8058v | Pro Day (3/13/20) [APT] | FORTY: 4.69v (1.60v) | BP: 17v | VJ: 35.5” | BJ: 10-6 | SHTL: 4.34v | 3C: 7.13v | Age: 24

Evaluation:

Wore No.31 at HUB Football CAMP (9/28/21). Long and lengthy receiver with outstanding size, Michaud showed off his polished game at the HUB camp with his feet being very impressive. No wasted movement in his routes means that the big man can separate against man coverage. Even when defensive backs had good coverage, the possession receiver was able to haul in contested catches with sticky hands. Michaud does not win vertically due to below-average speed but shows high football IQ and toughness. Needing to sharpen off his routes, Michaud can become a very capable possession receiver at the CFL level, bringing experience on kickoff teams as an added bonus.

Background:

Son of Wilfred and Marie Michaud. Entered Georgia Southern as tight end, before converting to wideout. Totaled 25 receptions for 475 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 45 games played, including two scores versus Coastal Carolina during senior season. Majored in Management/Entrepreneurship-Small Business. Prepped at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut for Coach Bill Mella; played football, basketball and ran track. Played for Coach Chris Partridge at Paramus Catholic, won a state championship; two-star recruit as rated by Rivals. Hauled in 42 receptions for 526 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view