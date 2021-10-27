    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Mark Michaud

    HUB report for wide receiver Mark Michaud
    Author:
    M_Michaud 3

    MARK MICHAUD | Georgia Southern | WR | HT: 6025v | WT: 226v | HAND: 0968v | ARM: 3400v | WING: 8058v | Pro Day (3/13/20) [APT] | FORTY: 4.69v (1.60v) | BP: 17v | VJ: 35.5” | BJ: 10-6 | SHTL: 4.34v | 3C: 7.13v | Age: 24

    Evaluation: 

    Wore No.31 at HUB Football CAMP (9/28/21). Long and lengthy receiver with outstanding size, Michaud showed off his polished game at the HUB camp with his feet being very impressive. No wasted movement in his routes means that the big man can separate against man coverage. Even when defensive backs had good coverage, the possession receiver was able to haul in contested catches with sticky hands. Michaud does not win vertically due to below-average speed but shows high football IQ and toughness. Needing to sharpen off his routes, Michaud can become a very capable possession receiver at the CFL level, bringing experience on kickoff teams as an added bonus.

    Background: 

    Son of Wilfred and Marie Michaud. Entered Georgia Southern as tight end, before converting to wideout. Totaled 25 receptions for 475 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 45 games played, including two scores versus Coastal Carolina during senior season. Majored in Management/Entrepreneurship-Small Business. Prepped at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut for Coach Bill Mella; played football, basketball and ran track. Played for Coach Chris Partridge at Paramus Catholic, won a state championship; two-star recruit as rated by Rivals. Hauled in 42 receptions for 526 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior.

    The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

    Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

    Pro Football Free Agent Database

    Click here to view

    Click here to purchase

    2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

    Click here to view

    Read More

    Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

    Scouting Reports

    Click here to view

    Fantasy Football Rankings

    Click here to view

    Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

    Devy Rankings

    Click here to view

    M_Traylor Bennett 2
    Scouting Reports

    NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Mykel Traylor-Bennett

    22 seconds ago
    M_Michaud 1
    Scouting Reports

    NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Mark Michaud

    1 minute ago
    M_Seybert 2
    Scouting Reports

    NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Matthew Seybert

    1 minute ago
    D_Dixon 1
    Scouting Reports

    NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Daishawn Dixon

    2 minutes ago
    lucas oil stadium nfl combine
    NFL Draft

    The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will be in Indianapolis - Could Move in 2023

    55 minutes ago
    D_McNeill 2
    Scouting Reports

    NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Domineke McNeill

    3 hours ago
    Ja'Marr Chase
    NFL

    NFL: Rookies That Shined In Week 7

    8 hours ago
    Allen Robinson
    Fantasy Football

    Fantasy Football: Keep, Trade, Drop Week 7 2021 NFL Season

    12 hours ago
    dawand jones
    NFL Draft

    Hot Take Tuesday: Dawand Jones is the best Right Tackle in the draft and a 1st Round Talent

    12 hours ago