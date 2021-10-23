NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Maurquice Shakir

MAURQUICE SHAKIR | Middle Tennessee State | C/OG | HT: 6040 | WT: 303 | HAND: 0978 | ARM: 3348 | WING: 8118 | Agent: Phil Easton | Age: 28

Wore No.71 at HUB Football CAMP (9/28/21). Tough, hard-nosed player who was very coachable and took well to Coach Eugene Ching instruction during drills. Had nice high knees during bag drills, tremendous flexibility. Demonstrated excellent mirror skills, nice plant and pivot agility. Possesses above-average quickness and footwork, along with quick burst off the ball snap. Needs to stay low; stance may be too wide, as he was caught out of position and struggled against the counter on a few one-on-one reps but overall he won majority of battles in the trenches. Has been working on improving his overall technique. His snaps in shotgun were erratic at times, would like to see more firm, direct ball trajectory. Owns adequate strength but has room to get bigger, stronger, better, plus the versatility to play all three interior offensive line positions. Would be excellent practice squad candidate to bulk up and groom to promote when depth becomes an issue.

Currently working out at Powerhouse; based in Los Angeles also spends time in Tennessee. Has placed emphasis on cardio and weight training. Part of 2018 draft class; signed with Baltimore Ravens as UDFA, was promoted to active roster during week eight of rookie season. Also played for the Houston Texans and Dallas Renegades (XFL) under head coach Bob Stoops, where he was voted top center in the league as voted on by coaches. Played under head coach Rick Stockstill at Middle Tennessee State, appearing in 26 games, while making 25 starts. Previously played at Santa Monica CC. Son of James and Crystal Allen-Shakir.

