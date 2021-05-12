NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Michael Cornwell

MICHAEL CORNWELL | School: Howard/Maryland | Position: TE/FB | Height: 6027v | Weight: 240v | Hand: 0858v | Arm: 3300v | Wingspan: 7938v | Forty: 4.75v | Broad: 8-8v | L-drill: 7.41v | Age: 24

Evaluation:

Wore No.33 at HUB Football (April/2021). Has matured into his frame and filled out his body type since coming out in 2020; bulked up 17 pounds since then. Demonstrates soft hands, catches everything thrown within catch radius; would like to see him pluck the ball out of the air more consistently, rather than waiting for the pass to come to chest… he did make a handful of successful conversions on poorly thrown balls during HUB workout; showed the ability to adapt to bad passes, which can be largely attributed to his body control… also flashed instincts to fight off contact and quickly react to balls thrown his way, to make the catch. Needs to sharpen his footwork, specifically on his breaks in/out of routes to help elevate his game to the next level as a pass-catcher. An above-average blocker. Would need to make it as a movement piece at the NFL level, lining up at tight end, inline/in the slot, H-back, fullback type.

Background:

Both parents are doctors. Currently training at EXOS in Pensacola, Florida. Very big on giving back to the community and being a presence in his hometown locally. Transferred from Maryland after his redshirt junior season. Appeared in two games as a redshirt freshman, three games the following year, then 11 his redshirt junior season. Caught 24 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. Hometown is Owings Mills, Maryland. Attended McDonough High School.