    October 27, 2021
    NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Mykel Traylor-Bennett

    HUB report for center Mykel Traylor-Bennett
    M_Traylor Bennett 4

    MYKEL TRAYLOR-BENNETT | Akron | WR | HT: 6026v | WT: 207v | HAND: 0900v | ARM: 3300v | WING: 7848v | Pro Day (3/22/19) [APT] | FORTY: 4.65v (1.59v) | VJ: 34.5”v | BJ: 10-5v | SHTL: 4.63v | 3C: 7.34 | Age: 26

    Wore No.14 at HUB Football CAMP (9/28/21). Big wideout who was easy to spot due to that size, Traylor-Bennett was a mismatch for most cornerbacks, using that physicality and threatening vertically with long strides. His hands were outstanding, plucking passes out of the air with ease, practically catching everything thrown his way. At the catch point, Traylor-Bennett boxed out defenders, shielding them off and coming down with contested catches. Like most big wide receivers, he will not wow with his agility and change of direction ability as he has room for improvement as a route runner. Bulking up and playing tight end would be a logical step for Traylor-Bennett, who can be a big-time red zone target at the CFL level.

    A previous member of the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Had Las Vegas Raiders rookie camp workout. Played wide receiver, tight end, wildcat and returned kicks at Akron; program did not utilize him well or play to his strengths. Played in 12 games his senior season; scored six receiving touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns for his career; invited to the Spiral Tropical bowl. Received the Harry “Doc” Smith award for most outstanding sophomore.

