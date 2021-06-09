NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Nicholas Truesdell

TRUESDELL, NICHOLAS | School: Auburn | Position: TE | Height: 6054v | Weight: 250v | Hand: 0928v | Arm: 3348v | Wing: 7938v | Age: 31 | Agent: Brian Brundage

Evaluation:

Wore No.58 at HUB Football CAMP on 5/23/21. What stands out most is his speed, quickness and natural athleticism. A long, linear athlete who demonstrated his ‘hands-catching’ ability during workout… skill-set could translate as an effective pass-catcher in the pros. The former basketball standout possesses an impressive vertical game, as he can play above the rim and provide mismatches inside the red zone. His footwork was fluid; he proved to be very quick to accelerate off the line of scrimmage during one-on-ones… if defenders didn’t get a body on him off the snap, they found themselves beat and trying to recover in a hurry. While footwork was above average in bag drills, he can stand to fasten up his route-running and needs to speed up his cuts/COD. His blocking will continue to be a work in progress due to limited college reps (injuries) and position change… he does own special teams experience. A visual-learner who leads by example, he appeared to be very coachable, showed high effort and heeded well to coaching. Despite having little game film to go off of, the NFL is predicated around mismatches in the passing game, which Truesdell can develop into. Currently, he is a raw lump of clay who with the right coaching, could emerge as a rotational pass-catching backup who can contribute on all special teams units. An organization would need to be patient, as he has bulked up about 35 pounds and is transitioning from wide receiver to tight end… the ability is there.

Background:

Last played in NFL for New York Jets (2019). Has participated in Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers rookie camps, Green Bay Packers minicamp, Indianapolis Colts training camp; had workout with Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions—also played in CFL (all as wide receiver). Was first round draft pick of Tampa Bay Vipers (XFL) and was selected by Aviators in AAF Draft. Has also played for Spokane Shock (AFL) and Colorado Ice (IFL). Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dad was a pro basketball player in Europe; part British, as Dad’s side of family still lives in England. Grew up playing basketball, baseball, soccer and bowling; also punted in football. Played in a spread offense in Cincinnati, transferred to Grand Rapids CC, where he was injured in the first game and saw limited action. Currently training at New Athlete in Vancouver, Washington, four-to-five times per week.