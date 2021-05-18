NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Obasi Dees

OBASI DEES | School: California Lutheran | Position: DC/DS | Height: 5094 | Weight: 176 | Hand: 0858 | Arm: 3028 | Wingspan: 7128

Evaluation:

Wore No.4 at HUB Football (April/2021). Short quick corner that had very good physicality at the LOS with his jam to disrupt timing all day. He showed off his coverage skills with every rep he took. Consistently physical with receivers at the LOS, quick player that played smart with good patience’s and within his frame to maximize his combine reps. Showed very good foot quickness in his peddle to stay over top of receivers in off. Had the COD to stick tight to receivers every rep at the combine. Even with his lean frame he didn’t get pushed off at the top of the routes. He showed very good patience, balance and body control at the top of the route. Knew how to allow receivers to get on top and then he would shadow them and create tight passing lanes for QBs even down in the red zone. I was impressed with his football instincts and how he played each play to perfection, using the tools he does have to make it hard for the offense to get completions. Had quick hands and good ball skills to bat balls away. See this player as an NFL Nickel or a CFL halfback with his quickness, burst, FBI and ball skills to compete in an NFL camp to potentially make the roster, in a CFL camp he has a chance to start for a team as a rookie.

Background:

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana. His parents are Ms. White and Terroll Dees. Has one sibling, Mekhi. Currently an undeclared major with career aspirations to one day become a firefighter. Graduated in 2016 from De La Salle High School in Concord, California. Played football and track for two years. Named to the First Team All-League team as a cornerback. Team was State champions. Was a HULA Bowl All-Star in 2019. D3football.com First Team All-American. American Football Coaches Association Second Team All-America. The first time in CLU’s history a Kingsmen earned First Team all four years. Played in 10 games at cornerback in 2019. Led CLU with four interceptions, which were the sixth most in the SCIAC. Totaled 30 tackles, 18 solo and 12 assisted.