    • November 7, 2021
    NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Prince Charles Iworah

    PRINCE CHARLES IWORAH | Western Kentucky | CB | HT: 5096 | WT: 187 | HAND: 0978 | ARM: 3368 | WING: 7528 | Age: 28

    Wore No.101 at HUB Football CAMP (9/20/21). Long cornerback who is very vocal, bringing a competitive edge to one on one’s. That high energy and alpha personality as well as his very good speed and change of direction, made him more than capable in man coverage. The former high school running back continues to get better the more he trusts his athleticism and avoids getting grabby. Iworah has room for improvement working on fundamentals in zone coverage and could get stronger to fill out his frame. He can come in and compete for a spot at Nickel for a secondary that plays a lot of man coverage. 

    The Western kentucky Stand out found himself drafted in the 2016 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers in the 7th round. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons before signing with the Montreal Alouettes.

