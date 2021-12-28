Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Quenton Meeks

HUB report from the CAMP for cornerback Quenton Meeks
QUENTON MEEKS | Stanford | CB | HT: 6010v | WT: 197v | ARM: 3168v | HAND: 1038v | WING: 7858v | Agent: | Age: 24

Wore No. 34 at HUB Football Camp (10/20/21). Possesses above average size and length at outside cornerback. Displays confidence in his speed allowing him to carry receivers vertically and make plays on comebacks. In zones, he plays with very good spacing, understanding the intent of coverages. Meeks is better in soft press, allowing him to be reactive but did manage to land his punch, disrupting routes a number of times. Being more fluid than sudden, he struggles to transition sharply despite low hips and stick with receivers in trail. Meeks is a very good fit for a cover three defense thanks to his awareness and length. Athletic ability and physicality means he can be an above average special teamer immediately while offering valuable depth at outside cornerback.

The Stanford corner played three seasons, tallying an interception in the Rose Bowl as well as one against Notre Dame the following year. He was 2nd team all-Pac 12 his junior year. Meeks has played for the Jaguars, Chiefs and Titans while working out for the Colts, Falcons and Saints.

