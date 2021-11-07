Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Quinlen Dean

    HUB report for linebacker Quinlen Dean
    QUINLEN DEAN |Marshall | LB | HT: 6002 | WT: 228 | ARM: 3248 | HAND: 0948 | WING: 7668 | Agent: | DOB:

    Wore No. 106 at HUB Football Camp (9/28/21). Linebacker with sideline to sideline motor who can line up at MIKE, SAM and Rover. He currently works on his press-man coverage technique, improving his footwork. A willing special teamer who can contribute on punt and kickoff coverage as well as the kick return team with his solid tackling. Dean possesses average lateral quickness and speed making it difficult for him to recover in space. His straight-line athleticism and speed is average for his size. 

    Dean was an All-CAA 2nd team finisher twice and he tied for the team lead in tackles in 2018 for New Hampshire. He was a HERO Sports Sophomore All-American. Dean works in Casino Marketing.

