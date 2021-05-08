NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Sha'Haun Williams

SHA’HAUN WILLIAMS | School: Notre Dame College | Position: DT | Height: 6010 | Weight: 260 | Hand: 1028 | Arm: 3300 | Wingspan: 8000

Evaluation:

Wore No.46 at HUB Football CAMP (April/2021). Possesses high motor, to go along with quick feet and excellent hand placement… his build allows him to stay low and gain leverage, as he compensates for his lack of strength with strong hand usage. Demonstrate adequate flexibility and average lateral quickness/change of direction, there is room for improvement… while arm length is sufficient, he tends to get lost in the wash against bigger/powerful offensive linemen. His lower body strength needs improvement and he will always be limited in that department due to his frame. The hand combat, counters/placement and quickness are all positive attributes that coaches can be excited about. His skill-set is best suited as a three-technique at the NFL but his size/stature is somewhat of a concern. Based on his effectiveness as a pass-rusher, he could thrive as a defensive end in the CFL.

Background:

Soon-to-be father; currently works at Enterprise during the day and trains at night. A hard worker who is family-orientated and loves the game. Son of Theresa and Marcus Williams. 2014: Had an incredible impact in his first year at NDC. Recorded 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks on the season as well. Forced one fumble and recovered one fumble. Totaled 43 tackles. 2015: Played in three games at Notre Dame. Tallied 12 tackles and two sacks on the season. 2016: Played at Youngstown State. DNP. 2017: Competed in five games in return season to NDC. Recorded 13 tackles, including two sacks. 2018: Started all 14 games at defensive tackle. Recorded 68 tackles, including 49 solo stops. Tallied 24.5 tackles for a loss, which included 20.0 sacks. Forced four fumbles, recovered two fumbles, blocked one kick and broke up two passes. Led the NCAA DII in Sacks (20.0) while ranking second in tackles for a Loss (24.5), and fifth in forced fumbles (4). Ranks third in NCAA DII Single-Season Pass Sacks (20.0). Broke NDC record for most tackles for a loss in a single season and tied the NDC record for most sacks in a single game (3.5 vs. Charleston - 10/27). Named First Team All-American by the Associated Press, Conference Commissioners Association and the Don Hansen FB Gazette. Earned First Team All-Super Region 1 honors along with First Team All-MEC honors. 2019: Appeared in 12 games as a senior. Recorded 54 tackles (30 solo), of which 18 were for a loss and 10 were sacks. Forced one fumble. Featured in the top-25 of multiple NCAA DII defensive statistical categories including sacks (15th overall, 9.5), sacks per game (eighth overall, 1.06), tackles for loss (21st overall, 16.5), and tackles for loss per game (13th, 17). Fifth overall in MEC tackles by a defensive lineman (39). Named All-American by AP and Don Hansen Football Gazette. Earned All-Super Region 1 honors. Named First-Team All-MEC.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.