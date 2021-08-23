NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Trevon Gauno

TREVON GAUNO | School: William Penn | Position: CB | Height: 5091 | Weight: 157 | Hand: 0948 | Arm: 3078 | Wingspan: 7238 | Age: 25 | Agent: JR Rickert

Evaluation:

A thinly-built corner who brings an intense demeanor, Gauno has a good natural feel in zone, is physical in man coverage and has an array of experience playing boundary, slot or safety. He possesses quick feet/can change direction; at times he may be trying to plant and pivot too fast, as he seemed to lose his footing a few times, need to check cleats—had average backpedal; a bit bow-legged. Gauno possesses active hands, does a nice job jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage and his catching ability was impressive, plucking the ball out of the air when presented the opportunity. He was moved around at William Penn, usually following around the opponent’s top receiver. He’ll need to earn his way on special teams at the next level. The slips were a bit of a concern during this recent workout and he needs to bulk up but there is developmental upside to work with here.

Background:

An entrepreneur; owns his own clothing line and is a tattoo artist; Lionheart Inc. Has big social media following which he uses to spread inspirational messages. Had over 30 division one offers coming out of high school; named JUCO All-American at three schools—also played at Shasta CC, Cisco CC and Independence CC. Timed unofficial 4.44 forty-yard dash with 35” inch vertical jump and 10-1 broad jump with Atlanta Falcons in attendance.