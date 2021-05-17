NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Tyler Bray

TYLER BRAY | School: Tennessee | Position: QB | Height: 6063v | Weight: 224v | Hand: 0928 | Arm: 3368v | Wingspan: 7700v | Age: 29 | Agent: Carter Chow

Wore No.25 at HUB Football (April/2021). Tall windup release QB that had very good touch and accuracy on the day. Took the entire day in stride, didn’t see any sense of urgency during the workout for him. His approach was very relaxed and casual through the workout. Had a high release point with each throw which would keep his balls from getting tipped at the LOS by defenders. Has a wind-up long release making timing slow even in a workout. Flat footed thrower that doesn’t generate velocity and power from his base. He is a better touch passer, hitting vertical throws with accuracy over linebackers and corners in the zone coverage drill and one-on-ones. See him as a vertical offense camp arm in the NFL. In the CFL see more of a backup type not sure he could take the reigns to be a starter with his elongated throwing motion.

Bray attended Kingsburg High School in Kingsburg, California. As a senior on the Vikings football team, he led his team to a perfect 13–0 season while throwing for 3,321 yards with 41 touchdowns. While being recruited, he was considered the seventh best pro-style quarterback recruit by Rivals.com and 26th best by Scout.com. Bray chose to accept Tennessee's offer after he had already verbally committed to San Diego State. In addition to Tennessee and San Diego State, Bray had offers from Fresno State and Louisville. Bray went undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft, but he would later sign with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. Bray spent the 2014 season on injured reserve. In January 2015, Bray tore an ACL, and on September 1, 2015, the Chiefs put Bray on the Non-Football Injury list. In Week 17 of the 2017 season, Bray made his NFL debut against the Denver Broncos. On March 16, 2018, Bray signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears. On March 20, 2019, the Bears re-signed Bray to a one-year deal. Bray re-signed with the Bears on March 26, 2020. After being one of the final roster cuts on September 5, he returned to the practice squad a day later.