NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Tymir Oliver

TYMIR OLIVER | School: Illinois | Position: DT | Height: 6031 | Weight: 289 | Hand: 1018 | Arm: 3428 | Wingspan: 8128 | Forty: 5.16 (1.83) | Bench: 29 | Vertical: 29” | Broad: 8-8 | Shuttle: 4.40 | L-drill: 8.08 | Age: 23 | Agent: Jason Cole

Evaluation:

Wore No.45 at HUB Football CAMP (April/2021). Possesses tremendous arm length, along with stout upper body strength… has an impressive ability to keep opponents at a distance much like a boxer works his jab, as he works thru his counter moves (violent rip). Demonstrates nimble feet, quick movement and athleticism… converts speed-to-power well on straight-line bull-rush, he does have some lateral limitations. Could work on more explosive first step… tends to stand upright at times too early, needs to do a consistent job of staying low when engaged/battling for leverage. Bigger, powerful lineman is able to get into his chest too easily, could stand to bulk up a bit and add more strength. Owns very high motor, hard-worker who leads by example and gives maximum effort on every rep. Could provide interior position versatility in both 4-3 or 3-4 schemes. Viewed as a developmental player who could work his way onto the practice squad with a training camp invite.

Background:

An entrepreneur who has his own business; schedule allows him to work out when he wants. Has been training back home with a local high school coach in preparation for a tryout. Born January 27, 1998. Majored in learning and education studies. A three-star recruit by 247 Sports and ESPN.com. Went undrafted in 2020. Starting defensive tackle (32 career starts entering the bowl game), as a senior in 2019. Played in all 12 games, primarily on special teams, with three tackles on the season in 2016 as a freshman; team captain. Played in 12 games with 10 starts at defensive tackle; had 33 tackles, four and a half tackles for loss, three sacks, two passes defended and two hurries in 2017 as a sophomore. Started all 12 games at defensive tackle; 27 tackles, two and a half TFLs, one sack, four PBUs and one quarterback hurry in 2018.