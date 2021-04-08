Nick Eubanks - Tight End Michigan Wolverines Scouting Report

NICK EUBANKS | Michigan | TE | #82 | rSr | 6041 | 256 | 4.69 | Plantation, FL | American Heritage HS | 11.21.96

Overview:

You would like to see more receiving production out of Eubanks but Michigan’s offense isn’t known for airing the ball out. He possesses the ability to line up out wide and win against linebackers. The Florida native is athletic and agile enough to provide value after the catch but not reliable enough yet when run blocking. However, he does understand angles and how to use his long arms to reach defenders. His play speed isn’t going to blow anyone away and he has trouble creating separation when matched up against opposing safeties. Eubanks will need to prove that he can be both a viable run blocker and reliable pass catching option in an offense before being fully trusted at the next level. He appeared in all 13 games with 10 starts at tight end in 2019, making 25 catches for 234 yards and four touchdowns and also contributed on special teams to earn his third varsity letter. In his final campaign, Eubanks again had underwhelming production with just 117 yards and one touchdown on ten receptions. The athletic gifts are obvious but Eubanks is still a lot of development away from playing a substantial amount of snaps on the next level.

Background:

Born on November 21, 1996. Attended American Heritage High School (2016) coached by Mike Rumph. Helped lead the Patriots to a FHSAA 5A state championship as a junior. Rated as the No. 15 tight end and No. 50 prospect in the state of Florida by 247Sports. Four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals.com. Enrolled in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts, majoring in General Studies; also pursuing the Marketing and Sales Track Certificate from the Stephen. M Ross School of Business.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.