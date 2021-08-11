NFL Draft Profile: Nick Ford, Offensive Center, Utah Utes

#55

Pos: OC

Ht: 6050

Wt: 315

DOB: 10/9/99

Eligible: 2022

San Pedro, CA

San Pedro High School

Nick Ford

Utah Utes

Pros:

Pulido: He has a solid and quick punch that can halt a defender. He uses his hands effectively and is able to maintain half-man very well. He uses leverage to his advantage and can anchor with his ankle flexion. He has a strong lower half that can generate power pretty quickly in tight spaces.

Cons:

Pulido: What he has in size he lacks in movement ability. He is very slow and lacks elite quickness for the position. He has trouble making an impact on the second level. If he misses on his first decision he does not have the foot quickness to catch up. He has to have a perfect mental game to win and he does not possess an above-average mental game.

Summary:

Pulido: Nick Ford is a potential backup-caliber offensive center or guard in the league. He will have to become a smarter player to make up for his lack of foot quickness and speed. He has brute strength that could allow him to potentially move to guard where he would be asked to make less double-teaming decisions. He can not play guard in a system that forces him to pull very often or to reach block. He can however overpower interior defensive linemen. Ford is not going tot fair well against speed rush at the next level. He is a potential late-round pick if a team feels he can learn to process quicker.

Background:

Son of Michael and Maria Ford. Enjoys piano, guitar, science, surfing and horseback riding. Heritage includes black Portuguese and native American. Father played wide receiver for California from 1986-89. Two brothers and one sister. Older brother’s health condition inspired him to take up football. Psychology major. Full name is Nicolas Ford. Marine League Defensive Player of the Year and CIF-LA City Section Division I Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior in 2016. Two-time All-Pac-12 offensive lineman, earning first-team in 2020.

One-Liners

Pulido: Nick Ford is a potential back up center or guard in a system that allows him to just use his power and not move. He can get you out of a game with his lower body power and killer mentality.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pulido: 6.0 / 6.5