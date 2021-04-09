Nico Collins - Wide Receiver Michigan Wolverines Scouting Report

NICO COLLINS | Michigan | WO | #4 | JR | 6032 | 222 | 4.45 | Birmingham, AL | Clay-Chalkville HS

Overview:

Limited by a struggling Wolverines passing game, wide receiver Nico Collins might be the most talented and underutilized pass catcher not being talked about nearly enough. Boasting an outstanding frame with a notable catch radius, Collins is a matchup nightmare with the ball in the air. He is incredibly physical at the catch point, routinely out positioning smaller defensive backs for some easy receptions. There is a lot of Michael Pittman Jr. to Collins’ game. His physicality shows off at the line of scrimmage as well. He is a tough player to press, showing the ability to exert his will early on in reps. Collins has a strong pair of mitts, consistently winning outside of his frame with full extension. He has more long speed than you might expect. Collins has an outstanding ability to win vertically with increased regularity. Like is the case for most bigger bodied pass catchers, Collins is your traditional X receiver, playing a large portion of snaps in the boundary. He wants to stick on the vertical plane, lacking the flexibility to run an expanded route tree. Although he is a nice athlete for his size, Collins is not overly explosive coming off the line of scrimmage. With the Michigan season cancelled for the 2020 fall season, Collins loses a huge opportunity to showcase his talent with a hypothetically improved Wolverines passing attack. The tools are all there to see. It is Collins combination of size, hand strength and plus long speed that should allow him to become a valuable pass catcher at the next level.

Background:

A two time honorable mention All-Big Ten selection for the Wolverines, Collins has started 22 of the 29 games he has played for the team. Was considered a four star recruit coming out of Clay-Chalkville High School in Birmingham, Alabama. Played for head coach Jerry Hood. Chose Michigan over offers from Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, among others. Opted out of the 2020 season. Attempted to return but was deemed ineligible after signing with an agent. 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant.

