NFL Draft Profile: Nik Bonitto, Outside Linebacker, Oklahoma Sooners

#11

Pos: OLB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 238

DOB: 9/26/_

Eligible: 2022

Fort Lauderdale, FL

St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Nik Bonitto

Oklahoma Sooners

Pros:

Lamattina: Bonitto is a functional athlete who is capable of rushing the passer and dropping back in coverage when needed. He has a good first step to set up the offensive tackle outside and take the route to the inside. Solid pass rusher who gets into the backfield consistently to disrupt the quarterback. Decent explosiveness to make defined cuts. Has the awareness in coverage to sit in shallow zones and contain the running back.

Cons:

Lamattina: Cannot bend around the edge too well once he gets a step on the opposing offensive lineman. Does not demonstrate good power up front to hold his own in the running game. Gets swept away by run blockers convincingly. Will be limited to a stand-up situational pass rusher. He is thin-chested. When good contact is made into his chest, he is essentially done for the play. Struggles with counter moves and relies on making sudden movements in space off of contact. Some lack of change of direction leads to inability to finish plays off.

Summary:

Lamattina: Nik Bonitto is a functional athlete who may be without a defined role heading into the league. Because of his skillet, his best role could be as an off-ball linebacker in an event front who can shift along the defensive line to rush the passer. His struggles as a run defender makes him unable to be a three-down player. A team may be betting on a lot of unknowns to discover his best role.

Background:

Raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. 17th ranked outside linebacker in the nation. 2018 Under Armour All-American. Major is communication.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Nik Bonitto is a functional athlete who can contribute as a pass rusher and also dropping back in coverage. Although, finding his best role and ceiling may be undefined currently because of many unknowns that will be bet on if a position change is needed.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.2 / 7.9