NFL Draft Profile: Obinna Eze, Offensive Tackle, TCU Horned Frogs

#55

Pos: DL

Ht: 6080

Wt: 334

DOB: 6/12/_

Eligible: 2022

Nashville, TN

Davidson Academy

Obinna Eze

TCU Horned Frogs

Pros:

Pun: Obinna Eze is a mountain of a man who, in the right scheme, is a positive in the run game and functional in pass protection. He’s best in a gap/power run scheme where he displays an astute understanding of blocking angles, using his good hip torque to turn defenders away from the direction of the run. For his hulking size, Eze does a solid job of dropping his pads to gain leverage and to drive his legs to create push on solo blocks. He’s also surprisingly effective at climbing to the 2nd level to block a LB, displaying good balance to square up and strike. In the passing game, Eze will need to be helped schematically with chips and teams should not ask him to get vertical on his kick step. He will be better on jump sets and 45-degree sets in a quick passing game where he can use his super long arms and good inside hand placement to halt power rushes. Eze does a solid job anchoring by making a concerted effort to lock out and widen his base to give up ground slowly. Furthermore, when he does allow some penetration, he possesses good play strength to redirect a rusher away from the pocket and provide his QB a lane to scramble.

Cons:

Pun: Eze is not a prospect without his flaws, some of which will be magnified depending on the scheme he is asked to execute. Eze is an adequate at best zone blocker due to inferior lateral quickness and mobility which hurts his ability to gain leverage on reach blocks. Furthermore, he struggles to sustain his blocks due to poor grip strength and will often lose the rep late in the play. In the passing game, Eze has slow hands when engaging because of some false movements after the snap where he swings his hands up and down. This flaw is further exacerbated by his slow vertical kick step and he struggles to position himself well versus a speed rush. This results in Eze rarely ever landing a good punch versus speed rushers or being able to refit his hands as he lacks recovery quickness and can only get one hand on their back.

Summary:

Pun: Obinna Eze showed great raw traits at Memphis - it’s clear to see that his first varsity football action came in 2016 as a high school senior - and now transfers to TCU to boost his stock. He’s valuable in the run game and functional in pass protection but it all comes down to being utilized in the right scheme/system. Eze should be viewed as a developmental tackle who can be a solid starter in the right situation, but could also struggle mightily to make a team in the wrong situation.

Background:

Obinna Eze was born in Nigeria and originally came to the United States to play basketball. He attended Davidson Academy in Nashville, Tennessee where his first varsity football action did not occur until his senior year in 2016. After high school, 247Sports ranked him as a 4-Star recruit, the 206th-best recruit nationally, the 21st-ranked offensive tackle recruit in the country and the 9th recruit in the state of Tennessee. Eze committed to Memphis and redshirted his 2017 season. He played in six games in 2018 and was exclusively aligned at left tackle. In 2019, Eze got his chance with the starters and didn’t let go, starting all 14 games and helped pass protect for quarterback Brady White who amassed 4,000+ passing yards and run block for running back Kenny Gainwell who won AAC Rookie of the Year. In 2020, Eze started all 11 games he played in and helped Memphis rank 22nd in the nation in total offense with 453.1 yards per game. Eze has transferred to TCU for the 2021 season in hopes of boosting his draft stock and is very grateful for the Memphis city and program, “The city of Memphis has been home and will continue to be home. This city has given me so much and in my time I gave my all to Memphis as a city institution and for such an opportunity, I am eternally grateful." Eze is a very impressive human being off the field, he graduated at the end of 2020 with a degree in finance and was one of Memphis’ most outspoken players following nationwide protests against social injustice. Eze was a part of the University of Memphis Athletics for Diversity and Equality and helped come up with the name for the group. He delivered a powerful speech at a student-led Unity Walk motivating those in attendance to continue fighting against racism, "The goal is to come out of your shell. The goal is to sacrifice your emotional pain to be able to educate somebody else who doesn’t understand how you feel and why you feel the way you feel.”

One-Liners

Pun: Scheme-dependent tackle with massive measurements who understands angles in a gap/power run scheme and is a functional pass protector on jump sets and 45-degree sets but he lacks lateral quickness which hurts his effectiveness as a zone blocker and on vertical kick steps in pass pro.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pun: 6.2 / 7.9