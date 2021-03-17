Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
O'Bryan Goodson - Defensive Tackle Memphis Tigers Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect O'Bryan Goodson
Author:
Publish date:

O'BRYAN GOODSON | Memphis | DT | #1 | Sr | 6005 | 297 | 5.02e | Batesville, MS | South Panola HS

Overview: 

Being deployed as a nose tackle in the Tigers' defense, the undersized Goodson broke out as a senior in 2020, totaling four sacks. He has a quick first step and a twitched-up lower half to attack gaps off the ball. Working a half-man by dipping his shoulder and using a rip move is his go-to move. His hands are quick against sloppy linemen, defeating their punch and penetrating the backfield. Naturally low pads prevent blockers from winning the leverage battle. Goodson plays with an active motor and strong effort. He lacks functional strength, preventing him from rushing with power. In the run game, blockers frequently move him out of his gap. Once offensive linemen latch onto him, he is unable to deconstruct their blocks. As a pass rusher, he has to develop a counter move to be less predictable. He ends up on the ground too often because he stops moving his feet. Goodson projects as a three-technique in a gap penetration style front. He will likely have to fight for a spot on a practice squad in camp. If he can improve technically as a pass rusher, Goodson could be a rosterable player thanks to his get-off and twitch. On run downs, he will have to be taken off the field as he offers little against the rush.

Background: 

Son of Cherry Strong and Darrell Goodson. Three-year starter at South Panola High School for head coach Lance Pogue. In only three seasons, racked up 143 total tackles, 50 TFL and 13 sacks. Helped lead South Panola High School to the MHSAA Class 6A state championship; finished 2014 with a 15-0 record. Interdisciplinary studies major.

