NFL Draft Profile: Olakunle Fatukasi, Linebacker, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Hometown: Far Rockaway, NY

High School: Grand Street Campus

Olakunle Fatukasi

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

One-Liner:

Fatukasi is a traditional linebacker that plays physical fundamentally sound

Pros:

Fatukasi excels in the basic but important factors of linebacker play with tackling, block shedding, and hand usage being a premium in his game. He can flow to the ball and wraps up backs with good leverage. Sufficient arm usage as he can stack and shed into the backfield. Fatukasi shows strong instincts where he can apply his physical strength and make plays quickly despite his movement ability.

Cons:

Lacking overall fluidity and high-level athleticism. He tends to labor in the open field and his hips are not the smoothest in zone coverage. Occasionally, Fatukasi lets his eyes wander and move him out of his gap. Some of this can be contributed to his hesitation where you want to see him plug the hole and make plays quicker.

Summary:

As a base inside linebacker, Fatukasi plays the position well with the needed play strength and reflexes required of the position. His overall athleticism hampers his ability to be on the field in passing situations but he could see usage on special teams early in his career due to his tackling ability.

Background:

Fatuskai is from Far Rockaway, New York, where he played high school football at Green Street Campus. He earned multiple accolades during his high school career and arrived at Rutgers as the number one overall outside linebacker in the state of New York. The production has only continued at Rutgers with Fatukasi earning multiple Butkus award nominations, and All-Big Ten first and third team nominations. While at Rutgers Fatuskasi studied information technology and informatics.

Grade:

7th round/Undrafted Free Agent

Quotable:

“Smart competitive kid who plays with toughness and good football instincts. He makes the calls, the adjustments, and is the communicator on defense.” Former NFL General Manager Randy Mueller via the Rutgers Wire

“Fatukasi saw his game elevate to another level when Greg Schiano took over the team for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. It was also an unprecedented time as he and his teammates had to navigate their final seasons through the coronavirus pandemic.” Bobby Deren 247 Sports