Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Omar Speights, Linebacker, Oregon State Beavers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Oregon State LB Omar Speights
Oregon State LB Omar Speights
Oregon State Logo

#36
Pos: LB
Ht: 6005
Wt: 237
DOB: 3/2/2001
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
High School: Crescent Valley
Eligibility: 2023

Omar Speights
Oregon State Beavers

Background:

Omar Speights began his career at Oregon State in January of 2019 from spring practices and immediately made an impact for the team. He made six starts and was named to the Freshman All America Team by several industries including 24/7 Sports and USA Today. With that accolades his freshman year, he had seventy three tackles, which was ranked third nationally by all freshmen. He made an impact his sophomore year, and in 2021, he started all thirteen games where he accounted for a career high eighty nine tackles as well as two interceptions. He has the ability to make an impact and get off to a great start and help whatever team he is on. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oregon State Beavers
Oregon State Beavers

Clemson LB Jake Venables
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jake Venables, Linebacker, Clemson Tigers

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
Ohio State LB Palaie Gaoteote IV
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Palaie Gaoteote IV, Linebacker, Ohio State Buckeyes

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
thumbnail__DSC1728
Alternative Football

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Chris Olmstead, Offensive Lineman

By The NFL Draft Bible19 hours ago
FSetrGJXoAEvzwl
Alternative Football

HUB Football breaks new ground with first-ever Transfer Portal CAMP set for June 18 in San Diego

By The NFL Draft Bible19 hours ago
Texas RB Bijan Robinson
NFL Draft

Top Texas Longhorns Prospects to Watch for 2023 NFL Draft

By Eli Nachmany23 hours ago
Georgia LB Robert Beal Jr.
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Robert Beal Jr., Linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 3, 2022
USC LB Shane Lee
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Shane Lee, Linebacker, USC Trojans

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 3, 2022
USC LB Romello Height
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Romello Height, Linebacker, USC Trojans

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 3, 2022