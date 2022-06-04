NFL Draft Profile: Omar Speights, Linebacker, Oregon State Beavers

#36

Pos: LB

Ht: 6005

Wt: 237

DOB: 3/2/2001

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

High School: Crescent Valley

Eligibility: 2023

Omar Speights

Oregon State Beavers

Background:

Omar Speights began his career at Oregon State in January of 2019 from spring practices and immediately made an impact for the team. He made six starts and was named to the Freshman All America Team by several industries including 24/7 Sports and USA Today. With that accolades his freshman year, he had seventy three tackles, which was ranked third nationally by all freshmen. He made an impact his sophomore year, and in 2021, he started all thirteen games where he accounted for a career high eighty nine tackles as well as two interceptions. He has the ability to make an impact and get off to a great start and help whatever team he is on.